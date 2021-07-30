Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $34.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 0.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $681,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.