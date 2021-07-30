Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 176,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,647,947 shares.The stock last traded at $16.43 and had previously closed at $16.44.
VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
