Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 176,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,647,947 shares.The stock last traded at $16.43 and had previously closed at $16.44.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,149,000 after acquiring an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

