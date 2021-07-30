Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 351,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,100. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

