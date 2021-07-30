Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 351,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.