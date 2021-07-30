Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

