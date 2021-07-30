Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

