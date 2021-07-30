Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

NYSE VMC opened at $182.61 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

