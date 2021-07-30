W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.
W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,398. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
