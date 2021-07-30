W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. W. P. Carey updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.940-$5.020 EPS.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,398. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

