W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.