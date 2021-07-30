W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $461.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $333.10 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

