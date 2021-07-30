W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7-13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$20.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $15.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $333.10 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

