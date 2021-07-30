Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Purchases 53,082 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 11.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after purchasing an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. 108,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,049. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.