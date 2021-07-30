Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $44.61 million and $5.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,171,967 coins and its circulating supply is 77,450,935 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

