Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $119.88 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $119.88 million and $7.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,422,482 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

