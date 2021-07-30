WandX One Day Volume Reaches $623.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. WandX has a market capitalization of $228,515.24 and approximately $623.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WandX Profile

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

