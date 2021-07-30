Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

