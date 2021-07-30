Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,004.00

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 58169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 973 ($12.71).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOSG. Barclays raised their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 862.02. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

