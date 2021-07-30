Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.80 million.

