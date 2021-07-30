Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,010 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $261.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.83. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

