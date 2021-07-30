Wayfair’s (W) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

W stock opened at $261.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

