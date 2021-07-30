WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,555 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. raised its position in Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Visa stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.40. The stock had a trading volume of 85,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The company has a market capitalization of $479.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.41. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

