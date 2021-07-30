WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.85. 357,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.70 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

