WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,389 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. American Tower comprises about 2.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.69. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

