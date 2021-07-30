Wedbush Comments on LendingClub Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LendingClub in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

LendingClub stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.