Wedbush Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $677.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $670.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

