Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASML (ASML)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/22/2021 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2021 – ASML had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/22/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/22/2021 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/16/2021 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $768.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

6/22/2021 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

6/21/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/18/2021 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $765.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $694.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $321.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $767.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

