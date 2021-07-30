Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

7/27/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

7/16/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Petco Health and Wellness is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WOOF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 28,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.26.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

