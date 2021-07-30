Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Real Matters (REAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Real Matters (TSE: REAL) recently:

7/26/2021 – Real Matters was given a new C$15.40 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/23/2021 – Real Matters was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/22/2021 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Real Matters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.68 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Real Matters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Real Matters stock opened at C$12.78 on Friday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.44 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,521,127.57. Insiders have sold a total of 127,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,210 over the last ninety days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

