Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victory Capital (VCTR)

7/30/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/24/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/23/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/19/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/14/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/6/2021 – Victory Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

7/3/2021 – Victory Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

6/1/2021 – Victory Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

