Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $277.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $221.68 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.36. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.