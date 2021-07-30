Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $325.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.13.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $266.79 on Friday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.88. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,793,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,259,000 after buying an additional 682,668 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 27.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,308,000 after buying an additional 2,198,491 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,708,000 after buying an additional 1,112,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $251,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

