Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 90.8% in July

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,828,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

