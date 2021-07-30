WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

WestRock has decreased its dividend payment by 34.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.73. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,031. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

