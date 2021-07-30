Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 121,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

