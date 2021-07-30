Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,404. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.