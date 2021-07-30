Whiteheart Trading Up 17.1% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $332,214.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $799.40 or 0.01988817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

