William Blair Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 347,023 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

