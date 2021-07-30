William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.30. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

