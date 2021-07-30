WinCash Hits Market Cap of $47,639.48 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, WinCash has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a market capitalization of $47,639.48 and $16.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.