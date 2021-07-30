Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $241.27

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.27 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 246.28 ($3.22). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 390,389 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

