Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 268.60 ($3.51). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 267.60 ($3.50), with a volume of 14,088,638 shares traded.

MRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The stock has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.22.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

