Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $234.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

