Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $252,003.27

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $3.84 or 0.00009556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $252,003.27 and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

