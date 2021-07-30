X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Update

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,948,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XFOR stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

