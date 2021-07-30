Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.79 on Friday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

