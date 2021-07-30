Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 44.0% in July

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Xtant Medical stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 298,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,182. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

