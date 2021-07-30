XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XTLB opened at $3.56 on Friday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

