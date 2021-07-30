Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the June 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Yamana Gold by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 900,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 218,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

