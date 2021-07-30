Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

AUY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 927,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248,282. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

