Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Up 4.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. 153,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,248,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 900,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 218,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

